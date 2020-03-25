Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $30.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.76. 123,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

