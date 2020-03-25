Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded up $51.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,167. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

