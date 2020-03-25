Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.79.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

