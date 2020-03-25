Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,800 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 12,023,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,253,094. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

