Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.48. 18,003,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,039,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.