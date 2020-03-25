Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

INTC opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

