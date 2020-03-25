Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $23.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $10.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $87.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.01 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $47.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $590.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

