Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TRSWF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

About Inter Pipeline

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

