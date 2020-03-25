Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICPT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.11. 21,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,353. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,879 shares of company stock valued at $444,685. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,422,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

