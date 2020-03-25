International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.31 ($8.42).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 215.50 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.24. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

