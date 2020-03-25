International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 624 ($8.21) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 189.56% from the stock’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price target (down from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.01) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 629.81 ($8.28).

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215.50 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,745,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1.35. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 484.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 533.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

