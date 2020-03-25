Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 200,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 135,718 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $355.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.79. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

