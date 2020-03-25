InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 5,040.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,555 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.69% of InterXion worth $44,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,513,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at $884,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

InterXion stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

