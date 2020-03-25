Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Lowered to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 21 ($0.28) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.46 ($0.47).

Shares of Intu Properties stock traded up GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 7,532,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.15 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

