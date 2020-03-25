Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,791. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

