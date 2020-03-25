Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.95.

INTU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

