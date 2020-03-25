Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $254.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.95.

INTU traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.58. 2,504,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,888,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,778,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

