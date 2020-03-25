Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 652,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,417,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,998. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.