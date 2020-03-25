Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. 1,499,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

