Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

3/24/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/11/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/2/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/1/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – ConnectOne Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of CNOB opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

