Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $343.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $380.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $316.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/18/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $348.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $368.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $359.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Mastercard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $336.00.

1/29/2020 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

MA stock traded up $26.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Mastercard Inc alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,736,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.