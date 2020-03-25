Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE):

3/23/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard reported dismal Q1 results as weaker server demand due to macroeconomic uncertainties, supply constraint, and ongoing shift to cloud computing hurt revenues. Moreover, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, supply-chain disruption due to the coronavirus outbreak in China remains a major concern. Nonetheless, HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run.”

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/28/2020 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.