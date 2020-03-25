Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – Kering was given a new €560.00 ($651.16) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Kering was given a new €490.00 ($569.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €525.00 ($610.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €613.00 ($712.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kering was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Kering was given a new €440.00 ($511.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Kering was given a new €666.00 ($774.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €530.00 ($616.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €440.00 ($511.63) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kering was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Kering was given a new €615.00 ($715.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Kering was given a new €612.00 ($711.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Kering was given a new €550.00 ($639.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Kering was given a new €530.00 ($616.28) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Kering was given a new €666.00 ($774.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kering was given a new €595.00 ($691.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kering was given a new €630.00 ($732.56) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kering was given a new €580.00 ($674.42) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kering was given a new €680.00 ($790.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kering was given a new €645.00 ($750.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €540.00 ($627.91) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($813.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €608.00 ($706.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($697.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Kering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA KER traded up €23.75 ($27.62) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €472.10 ($548.95). 396,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €502.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €518.95. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.