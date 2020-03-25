Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (AAL, AMZN, CCH, DGE, DNLM, EZJ, GRG, GVDNY, IAG, IBST)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 25th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,050 ($40.12).

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,480 ($45.78).

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc currently has GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.89).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.36).

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 625 ($8.22) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Pearson (LON:PSON) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 525 ($6.91).

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 500 ($6.58).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 400 ($5.26).

