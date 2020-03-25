Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (BCE, BIREF, CASY, CCJ, CDAY, COUP, CRMD, CVCY, CZFS, DYNT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 25th:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

