Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lear (LEA)

Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $137.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/3/2020 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $134.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

LEA stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. 42,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $159.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

