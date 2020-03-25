Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) recently:

3/24/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – PACCAR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.97 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – PACCAR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PACCAR by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

