Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

3/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $285.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $264.00.

3/12/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $251.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

2/21/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $192.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.84. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

