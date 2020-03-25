Investors Buy High Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,215 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,598 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

BKLN stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 589,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368,463. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.