Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,983 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 806 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. 252,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,522. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

