Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,125% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSE EGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 7,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.56.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

