Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,439 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,502% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 1,785,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,057. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 450,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

