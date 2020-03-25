Investors Purchase High Volume of Hawaiian Call Options (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 833 call options.

Shares of HA traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HA. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hawaiian by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $3,682,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.