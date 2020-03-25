Investors Purchase High Volume of Simply Good Foods Call Options (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,299 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

