Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,175 call options on the company. This is an increase of 941% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. 2,805,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,448. The company has a market cap of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Denny’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Denny’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 133.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

