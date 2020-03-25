Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,545. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $919,340 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

