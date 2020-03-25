IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. IOST has a market capitalization of $37.91 million and $30.27 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, IDAX and Bitrue. During the last week, IOST has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000653 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.37 or 0.04082494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036902 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003499 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, IDAX, OTCBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, WazirX, BitMart, Vebitcoin, Binance, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Coineal, GOPAX, Bitkub, DDEX, Cobinhood, CoinBene, ABCC, CoinZest, BitMax, BigONE, Zebpay, Bitrue, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bithumb, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

