IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of HFXI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 193,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,995. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

