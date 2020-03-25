IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA IQSI remained flat at $$18.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

