IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 689.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CLRG traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,240. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $27.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

