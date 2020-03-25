Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $7.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

