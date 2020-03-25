Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

