iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,700. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

