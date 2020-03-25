iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,060 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 12.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $67,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after buying an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,896,025 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.