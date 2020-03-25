iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

