iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 107.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 4,109,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,684,525. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.