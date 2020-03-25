iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,554 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,801,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910,693. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

