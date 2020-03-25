iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.47. 11,905,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

