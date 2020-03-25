iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $242.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,097. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

