iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.53

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.5314 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.47. 11,905,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,279. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

